South Carolina-Charleston Southern report card: As and As and As

Injured USC QB Jake Bentley cheers on his teammates South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley supports his teammates ahead of the game against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina football ran roughshod on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Williams-Brice Stadium 72-10 Saturday. After the first win of 2019, it’s time to grade the Gamecocks.

Quarterbacks: What more could you really want? Ryan Hilinski had 282 yards on 24-of-30 passing. He threw a pick late and the competition wasn’t great, but it was about as good a debut as one could ask. Then Dakereon Joyner rolled in and got 41 rushing yards on his first carry and added another TD. Grade: A

Running backs: Rico Dowdle did some lead-back things with 87 yards and a pair of scores on 10 carries. Tavien Feaster did most of his damage in the passing game and had 83 total yards. Kevin Harris converted a key third down and scored three TDs with 147 yards on six carres. Oh, and Mon Denson also had his third 100-yard game. Grade A+

Wide receivers: The production was more balanced than anything, outside Bryan Edwards getting 112 yards and a pair of touchdowns on his five catches. There weren’t a ton of big plays (four of 15 or more before the game was fully out of hand). Solid day overall. Grade A-

Tight ends: Kyle Markway was the team’s No. 2 pass catcher with four balls for 37 yards. Nick Muse added two more catches and nearly had a TD, but also had a fumble. They seemed solid in the run game as well. Grade: B+

Offensive line: Going against an FCS defense, the Gamecocks mostly did what they wanted. They ran for 493 yards. The Buccaneers were credited with no hurries or sacks, though one free runner helped force a pick from Hilinski. Grade A-

Defensive line: The group held up well for the most part. USC did mange a sack and at least four hurries. The CSU run game got basically all of its yards on two runs. A solid day after the bad opener. Grade: A-

Linebackers: Outside of two carries, the Buccaneers had minus-2 yards on 15 carries before the fourth. No one put up big stats, but Jahmar Brown made a nice play in coverage. Grade: A

Defensive backs: There were a couple of breakdowns with USC still young in a few spots. But the Gamecocks intercepted three passes and held a pass-heavy offense to a miserable day, with the top top passers being held to 118 yards. Grade: B+

Special teams: CSU was kicking away from South Carolina’s best players, so the return game didn’t do much. There was a missed extra point, a 47-yard field goal and no CSU returns of note. Grade: C+

Coaching: The Gamecocks were breaking in a new QB, coming off a rather crushing loss. They came out, left nothing to chance and ran away with it, getting two QBs in the mix. Grade: A

Overall: South Carolina played a bad team, put up massive numbers (a school record for yards) and had Ryan Hilinski look very solid. The backups played most of the second half. Pretty good day. Grade: A