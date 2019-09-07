Where Ryan Hilinski’s debut ranks among other QBs in recent Gamecock history

Watch: Ryan Hilinski celebrates first win as South Carolina quarterback South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski sings alma mater, celebrates with teams and fans following win over Charleston Southern. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski sings alma mater, celebrates with teams and fans following win over Charleston Southern.

Ryan Hilinski made his much-anticipated debut Saturday for South Carolina.

The freshman didn’t disappoint in the win as he threw for 282 yards and had three total touchdowns in the 72-10 win over Charleston Southern.

Here is a look at where Hilinski’s first start ranks among some of the debuts of other Gamecock quarterbacks in the last 30 years.

Notable Debuts

▪ Ryan Hilinski, Sept. 7, 2019 vs. Charleston Southern - 24-30 282 yards 2 TD, rush TD (Win)

▪ Jake Bentley, Oct. 22, 2016 vs. UMass - 17-26 201 yards, 2 TDs (Win)

▪ Brandon McIlwain, Sept. 16, 2016 vs. East Carolina - 16-28 195 yards, 34 yards rush 2 TDs (Win)

▪ Lorenzo Nunez, Sept. 26, 2015 vs. UCF -12-22 184 yards 2 TDs, 123 yards rush (Win)

▪ Dylan Thompson, Sept. 8, 2012 vs. East Carolina - 21-37, 330 yards 3 TDs (Win)

▪ Connor Shaw, Oct 8, 2011 vs. Kentucky - 26-39 311 yards, 4 TDs, 42 yards rush (Win)

▪ Stephen Garcia, Sept. 18, 2008 vs. LSU - 14-26 215 yards TD (Loss)

▪ Chris Smelley, Sept. 1, 2007 vs. Louisiana - 10-14 101 yards, TD (Win)

▪ Blake Mitchell, Sept. 1, 2005 vs. UCF - 18-23 330 yards, 3 TDs (Win)

▪ Syvelle Newton, Sept. 18, 2004 vs. South Florida - 13-23 324 yards 4 TDs, 39 yards rush (Win)

▪ Steve Taneyhill, Oct. 17, 1992 vs. Mississippi State - 7-14 183 yards, 2 TDs (Win)