Gamecocks set two big records Saturday, and came close to a few more

What Coach Muschamp said about Hilinski, 72-10 win over Charleston Southern South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, after the Gamecocks' win over Charleston Southern.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski led the South Carolina football team to some numbers. Big numbers.

In fact, a few were record-book numbers.

Against Charleston Southern, the Gamecocks had the most yards and rushing yards in a single game in program history. A closer look at the records set and a few more USC placed well in.

Records set

▪ USC put up 775 yards on the day, the fifth-best in the history of the SEC. The previous record came with Steve Taneyhill at the helm in 1995 when the Gamecocks put up 679 yards at Louisiana Tech.

▪ The 493 rushing yards broke a record the 1937 squad set against Presbyterian. Freshman Kevin Harris had 147 yards on six carries and Mon Denson had 118 on nine. USC ran for eight touchdowns.

Other records USC took a run at

▪ The 72 points on the day were the fifth-most in program history. The 1903 and 1902 teams each surpassed the 80-point mark. Since then, USC scored 77 against Kent State in 1995 and 72 against Wichita State in 1980.

▪ The margin of victory of 62 is the ninth-largest in program history and fourth-largest in the past century.

▪ The yards-per-play average of 11.2 was the eighth-best ever for an SEC team.

▪ Wide receiver Bryan Edwards continues to climb the program’s receiving charts. He caught two scores, moving into sixth all-time for a Gamecock with 18 for his career. His five catches move him to 169 in his career, tied with Sterling Sharpe for third-most ever.