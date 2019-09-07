Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Western Carolina | 09.07.19

N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) runs past Western Carolina defensive back A.J. Rogers (4) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State’s Dylan Autenrieth (42), left, and Jarius Morehead (31) get ready to head onto the field to warm up before during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State players iincluding Larrell Murchison (92) and Deonte Holden (55) get ready to head onto the field to warm up before during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack before N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead his team out onto the field before N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State’s Tanner Ingle (10), Brock Miller (12), Louis Acceus (2) and James Smith-Williams (1) stop Western Carolina running back Connell Young (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) tackles Western Carolina running back Connell Young (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Tuffy II watches during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State’s Tyler Baker-Williams (13) tries to break up a pass intended for Western Carolina wide receiver Mahari Stribling (14) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) sacks Western Carolina quarterback Will Jones (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State’s Alim McNeill (29) and Savion Jackson (90) celebrate after McNeill sacked Western Carolina quarterback Will Jones during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State defensive end Xavier Lyas (97) sacks Western Carolina quarterback Will Jones (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State defensive end Xavier Lyas (97) celebrates after sacking Western Carolina quarterback Will Jones during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State tight end Dylan Parham (28) blocks Western Carolina defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. (13) to give N.C. State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (85) room to run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State’s Christopher Dunn (32) celebrates with Joe Sculthorpe (71) after kicking a 32-yard field goal during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Kishawn Miller (28) wraps up Western Carolina running back Connell Young (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Thayer Thomas (87) tries to avoid the tackle by Western Carolina defensive back Michael Murphy (30) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts laughs with athletic director Boo Corrigan after the basketball team was introduced during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State basketball players D.J. Funderburk, left, Braxton Beverly and Markell Johnson laugh after the basketball team was recognized during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State’s Teshaun Smith (8) and De’Von Graves (14) tackle Western Carolina wide receiver Kasimir Absolu (80) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (85) avoids the tackle by Western Carolina defensive back Devarius Cortner (19) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State’s Cecil Powell (19) pulls in a reception while defended by Western Carolina defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Offensive line coach John Garrison talks with the line during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) breaks free from Western Carolina defensive lineman K.J. Milner (96) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) tackles \Western Carolina running back Connell Young (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State cornerback Kishawn Miller (28) tackles Western Carolina wide receiver Nate Mullen (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) hurdles over Western Carolina defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State running back Trent Pennix (26) tries to stop Western Carolina linebacker Jayden Pauling (29) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) escapes from Western Carolina defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Wolfpack fans celebrate a first down during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Western Carolina defensive lineman K.J. Milner (96) tries to stop N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Devin Carter (88) pulls in a reception while defended by Western Carolina defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline (6) pulls in a one-yard touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) celebrates with tight end Cary Angeline (6) after Angeline scored on a touchdown reception during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (85) breaks free from Western Carolina defensive back John Brannon III (9) during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State tight end Cary Angeline (6) avoids the tackle by Western Carolina defensive back A.J. Rogers (4) during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) tries to avoid the tackle by Western Carolina’s Michael Murphy (30) and Chris Campbell (32) during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) celebrates with quarterback Matt McKay (7) after Knight scored on a two-yard touchdown run during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State’s Tyler Baker-Williams (13) breaks up a pass intended for Western Carolina wide receiver Daquan Patten (6) during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) runs for yards during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) celebrates after scoring on a three-yard touchdown run during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State’s Tyler Baker-Williams (13) and Drake Thomas (32) tackle Western Carolina wide receiver Mahari Stribling (14) during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State running back Will Dabbs (38) gains yards during the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren laughs with defensive end Xavier Lyas (97) late in the second half of N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren talks with Bryson Speas (62) after N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Fans high-five Wolfpack players after N.C. State’s 41-0 victory over Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
