Photo Gallery: North Carolina defeats Miami | September 7, 2019

North Carolina linebacker Dominique Ross (3) celebrates following the Tar Heels victory over Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown shakes hands with Miami coaches as the Tar Heels warm up for their game against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) warms up for the Tar Heels’ game against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
With a backdrop of pyrotechnics the Tar Heels enter Kenan Stadium for their game against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown enters Kenan Stadium for the Tar Heels game against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) picks up six yards in the first quarter against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolinas Dyami Brown (2) scores on a 62-yard pass completions from quarterback Sam Howell (7) in the first quarter against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) breaks away from Miami defenders Jonathan Garvin (97) and Romeo Finley (30) for a 19 yard gain in the first quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) carries the ball for nine years in first quarter against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Miami’s Amari Carter (5) collides with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) in the first quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Carter was called for targeting and was ejected from the game.
Javonte Williams (25) scores on a two-yard carry for a touchdown to give the Tar Heels a 17-3 lead over Miami in the first quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo congratulates quarterback Sam Howell (7) after he led the Tar Heels to their second touchdown in the first quarter against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) pressures Miami quarterback Warren Allen (25) in the second quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Myles Dorn (1) stops Miami’s Brevin Jordan (9) for a loss in the first quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown congratulates Myles Dorn (1) after a defensive stop in the first quarter against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) breaks away from Miami’s Pat Bethel (93) in the first quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina linebacker Allen Carter (33) gets his hands on Miami quarterback Warren Allen (25) in the second quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Myles Dorn (1) and Trey Morrison (4) stop Miami’s DeeJay Dallas (13) after a two yard gain on third down in the third quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) dives for extra yardage after a 36- yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter against Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Aaron Crawford (92) celebrates after a sack of Miami quarterback Warren Allen (25) in the fourth quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s ‘Toe’ Grove (4) makes a diving attempt to catch a deep pass from quarterback Sam Powell in the fourth quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) gets protection from Marcus McKethan (73) as he looks for Dazz Newsome on the Tar Heels’ final drive of the game. Howell connected with Newsome for a ten-yard reception to give the Tar Heels a 28-25 lead late in the fourth quarter.
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) celebrates after scoring on the Tar Heels final drive of the game, scoring on a ten-yard pass from Sam Howell late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Miami kicker Bubba Baxa (21) misses a 49-yard attempt with 0:13 seconds to play giving North Carolina a 28-25 victory on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown embraces Miami coach Manny Diaz following the Tar Heels’ win on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tomari Fox (56) celebrates in the student section following the Tar Heels’ victory over Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Xach Gill (90) and his teammate celebrate in the student section following the Tar Heels’ 28-25 victory over Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mack Brown and his players celebrate their 28-25 victory over Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Recruit Travis Shaw takes a selfie with North Carolina coach Mack Brown following the Tar Heels’ 28-25 victory over Miami on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
