The GoGamecocks Podcast: What to make of Ryan Hilinski’s debut performance?

Watch: Ryan Hilinski celebrates first win as South Carolina quarterback South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski sings alma mater, celebrates with teams and fans following win over Charleston Southern. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski sings alma mater, celebrates with teams and fans following win over Charleston Southern.

As South Carolina football put the finishing touches on a 72-10 demolishing of Charleston Southern this past Saturday, observers were already starting to debate — are the Gamecocks back on track with true freshman Ryan Hilinski leading the way, or did USC simply beat up on an overmatched FCS opponent that was never going to win in the first place?

On the latest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports writers Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner discuss this topic, the debut of Hilinski, the strong performance of freshman running back Kevin Harris, the looming matchup with Alabama and the other most important stories from this weekend.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, RadioPublic, Luminary, Castro, Overcast and Castbox. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday during football season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW