The GoGamecocks Podcast: What must South Carolina do to upset Alabama?

South Carolina football players explain how they're preparing for Alabama South Carolina football players Rico Dowdle, Javon Kinlaw and Jaycee Horn talk about the Gamecocks' mindset and preparation as they practice ahead of a matchup this Saturday with No. 2 Alabama.

This Saturday, South Carolina football will welcome college football royalty to Williams-Brice Stadium in the form of No. 2 Alabama and legendary coach Nick Saban.

The Gamecocks are heavy underdogs to the Crimson Tide, who are perennial national title contenders. But with the return of ‘Bama to Columbia, there’s been plenty of reminiscing about the last time that happened — in 2010, South Carolina pulled off arguably the biggest win in program history against Alabama in a 35-21 upset. This time around, freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski will try to be the hero going up against Alabama’s celebrated QB Tua Tagovailoa.

In the newest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sportswriters Greg Hadley, Andrew Ramspacher and Ben Breiner discuss that 2010 upset, coach Will Muschamp’s approach to big games, what Hilinski will need to do and whether Alabama has any weaknesses USC can exploit.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, RadioPublic, Luminary, Castro, Overcast, Castbox and Spreaker. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday during football season.

