Gamecocks pass rushing great nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former South Carolina great John Abraham is one of the Modern-Era player nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

The 122 nominees were announced Thursday.

Abraham played 15 seasons in the NFL for the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. He had 133 ½ sacks in his career, 13th most in NFL history, and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection.

Abraham, who played only one season of high school football, ranks second all-time on South Carolina sack list. The Timmonsville product had 23 1.2 sacks for his career, leading the team in sacks each season. He was All-SEC as a senior in 1999.

Abraham was a nominee last year and is one of two SC natives on the list. Richard Seymour who played at Lower Richland High School, is on the list and was a finalist last year.

The Modern-Era players list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in early January 2020. The finalists will then be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee during its annual meeting the day before Super Bowl LIV.

The Hall of Fame Board recently passed a resolution that suspended the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee By-Laws for the Class of 2020 election cycle only. The measure is intended to honor the NFL’s Centennial Celebration through a special Centennial Class that will be comprised of 20 members in 2020. The group will include five Modern-Era players to come from the list announced today in addition to 10 Seniors (a player who has been retired for more than 25 seasons), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two Coaches.