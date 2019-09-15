Gamecocks feel good about their offense but yearn for one tweak: more Joyner

This much is clear: The Gamecocks are high on Hilinski South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards and head coach Will Muschamp heap praise on freshman QB Ryan Hilinski after his performance against Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards and head coach Will Muschamp heap praise on freshman QB Ryan Hilinski after his performance against Alabama.

Ryan Hilinski, Bryan Edwards, Rico Dowdle and Kyle Markway were among the South Carolina offensive players Will Muschamp was pleased with following their performances against Alabama on Saturday.

Dakereon Joyner didn’t stand out in the 47-23 loss in the No. 2 Crimson Tide, but the Gamecocks want to make sure that doesn’t become the norm going forward. The versatile freshman is too talented to have one touch over 60 minutes, Muschamp said.

USC rolled up 459 yards on the Tide. Joyner, via one reception, contributed just 13 of them.

“We got to continue to get Dakereon involved,” Muschamp said during a Sunday teleconference. “He’s the backup quarterback, he’s also a guy we feel like is a guy at the receiver position that needs to contribute and that was a discussion that we had today.”

Joyner became the No. 2 QB after Jake Bentley’s injury and Hilinski’s move to starter for the Charleston Southern game on Sept. 7. His role was bigger against the Buccaneers (five touches for 65 yards and a touchdown) than the Tide.

Muschamp said the offensive staff is working to better balance Joyner’s practice reps to improve his receiver skills.

“(Offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon is) trying to steal a little more time with him at the receiver position and continue to coach and teach him,” Muschamp said, “as well as him being able to get the turns and reps to be the backup quarterback. So we gotta do a better job of managing that.

“We need him in the game more than he was.”

A backup quarterback playing another position and taking hits is a risk Muschamp acknowledges. USC’s third QB is walk-on Corbett Glick.

“That’s a discussion we’ve had,” Muschamp said of potential injury concern with Joyner playing another position. “We feel like he can make a huge contribution to our football team at the receiver position, as well as being the backup quarterback. But that’s a discussion we’ve had.”

NEXT

Who: South Carolina at Missouri

When: 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network