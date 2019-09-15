Just in: 2019 Shrine Bowl rosters well-represented with Gamecock commits

Conway’s Tonka Hemingway commits to South Carolina Conway standout defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, who received offers from several Division I schools, announced Thursday at Conway High School that he chose South Carolina over fellow finalists North Carolina and Duke. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway standout defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, who received offers from several Division I schools, announced Thursday at Conway High School that he chose South Carolina over fellow finalists North Carolina and Duke.

Six future South Carolina Gamecock football players were picked for the 2019 South Carolina-North Carolina Shrine Bowl.

Rosters for the game, to be held Dec. 21 at Wofford College, were released Sunday.

The future Gamecocks picked on the S.C. team were Myrtle Beach’s Luke Doty, Calhoun County’s Tyshawn Wannamaker, Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune, Abbeville’s Trai Jones and Conway’s Tonka Hemingway.

Doty and Hemingway are two of the top prospects in the state according to 247Sports. Doty, a quarterback, is ranked No. 2 and Hemingway, a defensive lineman, is third. Hemingway’s brother, Junior, played in the all-star game in 2006.

Wannamaker is fifth ranked player in the state and Jones is 10th.

Da’Quon Stewart of North Mecklenburg made it for the North Carolina squad.

SC Shrine Bowl Roster

Justin Abraham, LB, Hartsville; Rontarius Aldridge, DL, South Pointe; Henry Bishop, K, Spartanburg; Will Blackston, TE, Belton Honea Path; Will Boggs, OL, York; Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR, Northwestern; Parker Clements, OL, Lugoff-Elgin; Jalen Coit, WR, Cheraw; Mikele Colasurdo, QB, Chapman; Tylee Craft, WR, Sumter; Cole DeMarzo, DB, Hilton Head Island; Luke Doty, QB, Myrtle Beach; Tylik Edwards, CB, Rock Hill; Khalil Edwards, TE, York; Quay Evans, DL, Chester; O’Donnell Fortune, DB, Sumter; Darin Goss, OL, Carolina Forest; Kevon Haigler, LB, Hartsville; Demetric Hardin, WR, Lewisville; Rahjai Harris, RB, Byrnes; Tonka Hemingway, DL, Conway; Jalin Hyatt, WR, Dutch Fork, Trey Irby, DL, Dutch Fork; Trai Jones, OL, Abbeville; Briggs Kearse, OL, Barnwell; Ty’Quan King, LB, Dillon; Jaylin Lane, WR, Clover; JeMari Littlejohn, LB, Gaffney; Buddy Mack, LB, Byrnes; Nathan Mahaffey, RB, Nation Ford; Duane Martin, LB, Laurens; Xavier McIver, DL, Cheraw; Adam McKanna, OL, Summerville; Christian Miller, DB, Hilton Head Island, DB, Andru Phillips, DB, Mauldin, Jahlyn Shuler, LB, Abbeville; Quamil Spells, DE, Myrtle Beach; Nick Taiste, OL, White Knoll; Jalen Tate, DB, Greenville; Tyler Venables, DB, Daniel; Braden Walker, RB, River Bluff; Tyshawn Wannamaker, OL, Calhoun County; Darryl Ware, LB, Fort Dorchester; De’Shawn Watson, LB, Barnwell