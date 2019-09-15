College Sports
Former South Carolina star, NFL All-Pro snags pick six for first career TD
Rock Hill native and South Carolina alumnus Stephon Gilmore is playing in his second straight Super Bowl for the Patriots on Sunday
Stephon Gilmore did something Sunday that he hadn’t done before in his eight-year NFL career.
The former South Carolina Gamecock scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
The New England Patriots defensive back picked off Ryan Fitzpatrick and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown. Gilmore’s TD came in his 99th career NFL game.
If was Gilmore’s 19h career interception.
