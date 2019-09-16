TV channel set for South Carolina’s division game against Missouri on Saturday

This much is clear: The Gamecocks are high on Hilinski South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards and head coach Will Muschamp heap praise on freshman QB Ryan Hilinski after his performance against Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards and head coach Will Muschamp heap praise on freshman QB Ryan Hilinski after his performance against Alabama.

Finding the correct TV channel for South Carolina football’s SEC East showdown with the Missouri Tigers might be a bit difficult this weekend.

A school spokesman tweeted Sunday the game will be on SEC Network Alternate. It had been in limbo between that and SEC Network since the game time was announced the previous Monday. Kentucky-Mississippi State got the SEC Network slot.

The broadcast crew will be Mike Morgan and Ray Bentley in the booth and Tera Talmadge on the sideline. The game starts a stretch where the team plays every SEC East division opponent on the schedule.

SEC Network Alternate is sometimes difficult to find. Here is a non-exhaustive list of possible channels in the Columbia area:

DirecTV: Ch. 611

DISH Network: Ch. 596

AT&T UVerse: Ch. 1608

Verizon FiOS: Ch. 332/333/832

Spectrum (Columbia): Ch. 385

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. The Gamecocks sit at 1-2 on the season