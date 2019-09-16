Clemson-UNC kickoff time set

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence discusses his performance against Syracuse Sophomore threw for three touchdowns and two interceptions Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sophomore threw for three touchdowns and two interceptions

Clemson and North Carolina will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, the ACC announced Monday.

The matchup will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

This will be Clemson’s first trip to Chapel Hill since 2010. The Tigers last played North Carolina in the ACC Championship game in 2015.

Clemson is 3-0 this season after topping Syracuse 41-6 on Saturday. The Tar Heels are 2-1 after falling to Wake Forest on Friday.

ACC game times for Sept. 27-28

Friday, Sept. 27

Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN – as previously announced

Saturday, Sept. 28

Holy Cross at Syracuse, Noon, ACCN

Delaware at Pitt, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Sept. 21

Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Georgia Tech at Temple, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN – as previously announced

Virginia at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m., NBC – as previously announced

NC State at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Open Dates: Louisville, Miami

Clemson’s 2019 football schedule

Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Sept. 21 — Charlotte at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

Sept. 28 — Clemson at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ABC or ESPN

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — Florida State at Clemson, TBA

Oct. 19 — Clemson at Louisville, TBA

Oct. 26 — Boston College at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 2 — Wofford at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 9 — Clemson at N.C. State, TBA

Nov. 16 — Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBA