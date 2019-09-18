The GoGamecocks Podcast: Should South Carolina be in must-win mode for Missouri?

Is USC desperate? How Muschamp says team is responding to tough start South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the team is facing games now with a 1-2 record. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses how the team is facing games now with a 1-2 record.

How soon is too soon to declare a game “must-win” for South Carolina football? Because this Saturday’s contest against SEC East rival Missouri is feeling extremely important for the Gamecocks’ 2019 season and we’re not out of September yet.

In the newest episode of The GoGamecocks Podcast, The State sports reporters Greg Hadley and Ben Breiner discuss the significance of this weekend’s matchup between USC and Mizzou and the impact it could have on Carolina’s postseason hopes.

In addition, we talk about Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, someone Gamecock fans know well from his time at Clemson, South Carolina freshman QB Ryan Hilinski ahead of his first road start and the problems facing USC’s beleaguered secondary.

The GoGamecocks Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Luminary, Castro, Overcast, Castbox, Pocket Casts and Podchaser. New episodes are released Monday and Wednesday during football season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW