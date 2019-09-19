South Carolina football reveals uniform look for visit to Missouri

What USC’s Will Muschamp said about facing Missouri, Kelly Bryant South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the 2019 road game at Missouri. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp previews the 2019 road game at Missouri.

South Carolina football’s situation is pretty black and white. It almost assuredly needs a win Saturday against Missouri to keep its hopes of a bowl game alive.

And the look the Gamecocks wear will be Black and White.

USC’s revealed it will go with the black helmets and pants along with a white jersey. That’s the same look the team wore against Ole Miss and Virginia last season.

The Gamecocks will kick off at 4 p.m. EST on SEC Network Alternate.

South Carolina has won three games in a row in the series, despite being out-gained in each game. The 2018 game was a wild affair decided in the final minutes, while 2017 saw USC go down 10-0 and snap back to win 31-13.

Uniform combos from this and last season:

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jerseys, white helmets

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jerseys, garnet helmets

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jerseys, black helmets

▪ Akron: Garnet pants, black jerseys, garnet helmets

▪ Clemson: White pants, white jersey, white helmets

▪ Florida: Black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: Black pants, white jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Tennessee: Black pants, black jersey, Black helmet.

▪ Texas A&M: Black pants, black jersey, white helmet.

▪ Missouri: Garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet.

▪ Kentucky: white jersey, garnet pants, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: White helmets, white jersey, white pants

▪ Georgia: Garnet helmets, garnet jersey, black pants

▪ Coastal Carolina: Garnet helmets, white pants, and a garnet jersey.