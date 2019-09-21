College Sports
Gamecock commits Luke Doty, Eric Shaw have big nights in teams’ victories
In a matchup of future Division I quarterbacks, future South Carolina Gamecock Luke Doty shined again.
Doty threw five touchdown passes as defending state champion Myrtle Beach defeated Carolina Forest, 43-28, on Friday night. Both teams entered the game unbeaten and boasting Division I quarterback commits. Carolina Forest had East Carolina commit Mason Garcia.
Doty finished with 257 yards on 18-of-28 passing. His five TD passes give him 50 in his career in just a little over a year as starting QB.
Doty will face fellow USC commit Tonka Hemingway and Conway next week.
While Doty shined on offense, South Carolina commit Eric Shaw had a strong game on defense for Reeltown High School in Alabama. Shaw picked off two passes including one in the fourth quarter to Lafayette, 21-14. The win helped Reeltown earn a spot in the postseason.
Here are how other Gamecock commits fared:
Marshawn Lloyd, Dematha (Md.) - Dematha plays Cleveland St. Ignatius on Saturday.
O’Donnell Fortune (Sumter) - Had second interception of season in 40-0 win over Northwestern.
Alex Huntley (Hammond) - Skyhawks defeated Wilson Hall, 48-7. Huntley came into the game with 20 tackles, four for loss.
Tonka Hemingway (Conway) - Conway was off Friday. For the season, Hemingway has 28 tackles, 25 solo with four tackles for loss. He also is averaging 34 yards as punter.
Trai Jones (Abbeville) - Abbeville was off Friday. For the year, the offensive lineman has graded out at 90 percent this season with 18 pancake blocks.
Makius Scott (Gainesville, Ga.) - Has 15 tackles, 3 TFL and two quarterback pressures going into Friday’s game against Jefferson. Gainesville lost to Jefferson, 41-7.
