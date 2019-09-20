South Carolina women’s soccer tops Georgia to open chase for SEC title

South Carolina’s Lauren Chang dances before kickoff against Texas A&M at Stone Stadium on Oct. 25, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. online@thestate.com

Coming off a loss to Clemson that snapped the team’s six-match winning streak to start the season, South Carolina women’s soccer bounced back with a 3-0 dismantling of Georgia on Friday night at Stone Stadium.

With the victory, No. 9 Carolina (7-1) kicked off the SEC portion of its schedule on a high note. The highest-ranked SEC team in the country, the Gamecocks are seeking their third regular season conference championship in four seasons.

Junior midfielder Lauren Chang led the way Friday with a pair of goals, her first career brace, and senior keeper Mikayla Krzeczowksi added her fourth shutout of the season in the win.

From kickoff, the Gamecocks dominated the flow of play. Sophomore midfielder Jylissa Harris put up the game’s first attempt in the fourth minute — her shot from outside the 18-yard box sailed just over the crossbar — and redshirt freshman Samantha Chang had the first shot on target just a few moments later.

On the other side of the field, Georgia managed to generate just a few threats along the wings in the first 30 minutes, only for their crosses to be snuffed out by USC defenders Grace Fisk and Anna Patten. The Bulldogs’ first shot of the game didn’t come until the 32nd minute. Less than a minute later, Georgia got off another shot, but Krzeczowksi was there both times for easy stops.

Finally in the 37th minute, a Carolina cross sailed through Georgia’s box, only to be tracked down freshman forward Camryn Dixon in the far right corner. With a nifty move along the end line, Dixon beat her defender and fired a low, hard cross that sophomore forward Riley Tanner redirected into the net from close range for her first collegiate goal.

Six minutes later, Dixon came up big again, chasing after a long diagonal cross into Georgia’s box, where she was shoved to the ground, earning South Carolina a penalty kick. Chang took the free kick and her attempt right was blocked, but she collected the rebound and slotted it home into the far left corner to double the lead just before halftime.

Chang picked up her second goal of the game shortly after halftime in the 51st minute. Finding herself unchallenged in the midst of a circle of defenders just outside the 18-yard box, she blasted a shot into the upper left corner for her team-leading fourth goal of the season.

In the 65th minute, Chang just missed on a hat trick, as a cross found her inside the six-yard box near the far post, but her shot sailed high and wide. From there on out, South Carolina cruised while Georgia managed a little pressure that forced two saves from Krzeczowksi.

South Carolina continues SEC play on Thursday, going on the road to face Alabama at 8 p.m., streamed online on SEC Network Plus.