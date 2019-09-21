College Sports

South Carolina falls behind early at Missouri after Tigers score bizarre TD

Watch: Ryan Hilinski, South Carolina QBs warm up before Missouri game

Ryan Hilinski, Dakeron Joyner and Jay Urich warm up prior to South Carolina’s game at Missouri on Sept. 21, 2019. By
Up Next
Ryan Hilinski, Dakeron Joyner and Jay Urich warm up prior to South Carolina’s game at Missouri on Sept. 21, 2019. By
Columbia, Mo.

South Carolina-Missouri is off to a bizarre start.

A series that hasn’t been lost on odd happenings over the years added to its reputation early in Saturday’s game.

The Tigers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a Cale Garrett fumble recovery in the end zone. At least that’s how it looks in the boxscore.

What really happened: On second-and-7 from the USC 10-yard line, Ryan Hilinski attempted a pass that was deflected by a Mizzou defender back at the Gamecocks quarterback. After review, it was ruled Hilinski caught the deflection and threw a backward pass, leading to Garrett picking up the fumble for a touchdown.

\

Profile Image of Andrew Ramspacher
Andrew Ramspacher
Andrew Ramspacher has been covering college athletics since 2010, serving as The State’s USC men’s basketball beat writer since October 2017. His work has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors, Virginia Press Association and West Virginia Press Association. At a program-listed 5-foot-10, he’s always been destined to write about the game. Not play it.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  