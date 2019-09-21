South Carolina-Missouri football: Thumbs up, Thumbs down

South Carolina, Missouri football teams do battle The South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers face off at Faurot Field on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Photos by Dan Gill for The State, and by The Associated Press). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Gamecocks and Missouri Tigers face off at Faurot Field on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Photos by Dan Gill for The State, and by The Associated Press).

South Carolina football dropped its second SEC game of 2019 and is now 1-3 overall, taking a 34-14 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

Thumbs up

The first-half defense

All told, the Gamecocks only allowed 10 points on the first nine Missouri drives. A turnover set up the Gamecocks’ only first-half score.

D.J. Wonnum’s pick

South Carolina was planning to rely on Wonnum as a defensive anchor. He made an exceedingly difficult play, coming off a block, picking off a pass on an angle route and nearly taking it in for a touchdown.

Fighting back in

The Gamecocks managed to close back in to within three points in the third quarter, aided by a 75-yard touchdown from Bryan Edwards.

Joseph Charlton

The senior averaged 53.9 yards on his first seven punts. Three were downed inside the 20 and five went for more than 50 yards.

Thumbs down

The offense, just all of it

There were 30 yards in the first half. That’s 1.1 yards per play. The passing game was misfiring. The run game had moments but buckled at times. It was a historically ugly afternoon.

Ryan Hilinski

He had an elbow issue all week, and it seemed to be affecting him. Before halftime, he had completions of 2, 2, and 9 yards, plus a weird play that ended with a Missouri touchdown. In the second half, he had USC on the goal line, but in a freshman moment he missed something with his read and ended up throwing an interception that was returned 100 yards for a score.

Third-down breakdowns

Missouri ended up with a not-great third-down percentage, but it came in an unconventional manner. USC gave up third downs of 12, 9 and 7 yards, all seemingly in high-leverage situations.

The Joyner package

When USC had Dakereon Joyner in at QB in the first half, the offense went backward. That wasn’t something USC could afford on a day when Hilinski didn’t look right much of the afternoon. Joyner led an 84-yard drive on USC’s last possession when the game was out of reach.