College Sports
Gamecocks open as slight favorite against Kentucky
South Carolina football is coming off a disheartening loss to the Missouri Tigers.
The Gamecocks head into this week’s home game against Kentucky as a slight favorite.
USC opened as a 2 1/2-point favorite and it quickly moved up to three. South Carolina has lost five in a row in the series.
The Gamecocks are 1-3 and looking for their first Power 5 win of the year. Kentucky is 2-2 off SEC losses to Florida and Mississippi State.
The Wildcats are 3-1 against the spread, while the Gamecocks are 2-2.
Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. at Williams-Brice.
