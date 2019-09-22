Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Ball State | 09.21.19

N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) scores on three-yard touchdown run during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State players and coaches wear #SetTheExpectation shirts during the Walk of Champions before N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead his team out onto the field before N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren prepares to lead his team out onto the field before N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Brenda Tracy, founder of the #SetTheExpectation, walks back to the sideline with N.C. State defensive end James Smith-Williams after the coin toss before N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State linebacker Brock Miller (12) tackles Ball State running back Caleb Huntley (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State cornerback Kishawn Miller (28) tackles Ball State wide receiver Antwan Davis (1) after he made the catch during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (92) celebrates after Ball State turned the ball over on downs during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State safety Tanner Ingle (10) tackles Ball State wide receiver Justin Hall (11) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State cornerback Kishawn Miller (28) is called for pass interference while defending Ball State wide receiver Antwan Davis (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ball State’s Justin Hall (11) scores on an 11-yard touchdown run as N.C. State linebacker Louis Acceus (2) tries to stop him during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Cheerleaders perform during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Emeka Emezie (3) makes the reception while defended by Ball State linebacker Jaylin Thomas (6) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Keyon Lesane (85) tries to get around Ball State Jacob White (2), Bryce Cosby (5) and Jimmy Daw (27) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman (16) passes during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State linebacker Payton Wilson (11) tackles Ball State running back Caleb Huntley (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Louis Acceus (2) and Isaiah Moore (41) sack Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt (9) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State wide receiver Tabari Hines (5) tries to pull in the pass while defended by Ball State safety Bryce Cosby (5) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State running back Bam Knight (24) runs past Ball State cornerback Amechi Uzodinma II (25) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Larrell Murchison (92) celebrates after stopping Ball State running back Walter Fletcher (20) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Tabari Hines (5) makes a 19-yard reception before being tackled by Ball State cornerback Tyler Potts (15) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) find the hole and runs for yards during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) celebrates after scoring on a five-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ball State wide receiver Malik Dunner (4) can’t pull in the pass while defended by N.C. State cornerback Kishawn Miller (28) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Thayer Thomas (87) runs the ball back for a 76-yard touchdown on a punt return during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Savion Jackson (90) tackles Ball State running back Walter Fletcher (20) as N.C. State’s Alim McNeill (29) comes in during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Savion Jackson was called for a penalty on the play.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Savion Jackson (90) celebrates after tackling Ball State running back Walter Fletcher (20) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren argues the penalty called against N.C. State defensive end Savion Jackson (90) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State defensive end Savion Jackson (90) tackles Ball State running back Walter Fletcher (20) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren watches during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Fans cheer on the Wolfpack during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Ball State wide receiver Riley Miller (86) can’t pull in the pass while defended by N.C. State cornerback Taiyon Palmer (6) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren walks the sidelines during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) gets ready to pass during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Max Fisher (82) blocks the punt by Ball State’s Nathan Snyder (38) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Malik Dunlap (24) celebrates with teammates after recovering a blocked punt during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren looks to the scoreboard during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State tight end Dylan Parham (28) blocks Ball State linebacker Jaylin Thomas (6) as quarterback Matt McKay (7) runs in for a touchdown during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State quarterback Matt McKay (7) scores on three-yard touchdown run during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Hart (15) breaks up the pass intended for Ball State’s Hassan Littles (16) that would be intercepted by Chris Ingram (7) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s C.J. Hart (15) breaks up the pass intended for Ball State’s Hassan Littles (16) that would be intercepted by Chris Ingram (7) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State’s Chris Ingram (7) intercepts the pass intended for Ball State wide receiver Hassan Littles (16) that was broken up N.C. State’s C.J. Hart (15) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State cornerback Chris Ingram (7) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State running back Jordan Houston (20) breaks free to gain yards during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren congratulates Max Fisher (82) after N.C. State’s 34-23 victory over Ball State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com