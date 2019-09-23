Report: South Carolina adds pair of games for 2023 season

What Will Muschamp said after South Carolina’s loss to Kentucky South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp recaps his team's 24-10 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football coach Will Muschamp recaps his team's 24-10 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field in Lexington.

South Carolina football has added a pair of opponents to its 2023 schedule, according to a report from FBschedules.com — the Furman Paladins and the Liberty Flames will play the Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Those games tentatively fill out USC’s schedule for that season. The Gamecocks had already scheduled two nonconference games for 2023 — a neutral-site contest against North Carolina to open the season in Charlotte, and the annual game with Clemson, scheduled that year to take place in Columbia.

In addition, South Carolina is set to play SEC opponents Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt at home and Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas A&M on the road.

Citing contracts obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, FBschedules.com reports that South Carolina will play Liberty $1.5 million and Furman $500,000 for the respective games.

Liberty, led by former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze, is in its first full season as an FBS program and is currently 2-2 as an independent. Furman, an FCS program, has earned attention this season by pushing FBS programs Georgia State and Virginia Tech in competitive losses. The Paladins are currently ranked No. 15 in the nation in their division.

