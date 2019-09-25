Trevor Lawrence is out of the Heisman conversation for now. How he’s handling it

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence looks ahead to matchup against UNC Tigers travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina

The college football season is less than a month old and it already appears as though Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is falling out of the Heisman race.

Lawrence, who entered the season as the Heisman favorite, has put up underwhelming stats through the first four games of 2019.

The sophomore has completed 62 percent of his passes for 925 yards, with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

By comparison, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has completed nearly 78 percent of his passes. Tagovailoa has thrown for 1,300 yards, with 17 touchdowns and no picks, and he has only six more passing attempts than Lawrence.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Tagovailoa have all put up significantly better stats than Lawrence and all have passed him in terms of Heisman odds.

To Lawrence’s credit, he insists that all he cares about is that the Tigers are 4-0, and he isn’t worried about what his numbers look like. Lawrence had a chance to have a big game statistically last weekend against Charlotte, but he played only 19 of Clemson’s 64 offensive plays — less than 30 percent.

The Tigers played five quarterbacks Saturday night against the 49eres.

“I feel like that’s what makes this place special is that coach (Dabo) Swinney, the way he runs our program and the way our team is, guys get opportunities,” Lawrence said. “I love that. If I was in their shoes I’d want the same thing. I feel like I look at it that way. Really just happy for those guys that they get a chance.”

Lawrence has gone from the preseason favorite at 5-2 odds to currently sitting at 12-1. Tagovailoa is now the favorite at 9-5 odds.

Burrow, who has 1,520 passing yards, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions, is currently second at 7-2. Hurts, who has 1,253 total yards, 13 total touchdowns and no interceptions, is third. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has also jumped ahead of Lawrence.

Swinney pointed out that Lawrence could have helped his case with a strong statistical showing against Charlotte, but leaving his star quarterback in the game to pile up stats never crossed the coach’s mind.

“We want to beat the opponent, but we don’t want to embarrass anybody. That’s not the objective. Obviously we could’ve scored 100 points if we leave Trevor Lawrence out there. He could’ve had all kinds of stats and could’ve been written up for the Heisman this week. But we ain’t interested in that,” Swinney said. “We’re just interested in winning the game and trying to win with class and not get anybody hurt and those types of things.”

Lawrence said before the season that if he were to win the Heisman “it would be awesome” but “first things first. I want to win a national championship.”

While the Heisman trophy seems unlikely at this point, Clemson repeating as national champions is still very much in play. And Lawrence doesn’t believe he needs to play extended minutes every week for that to happen.

“Experience is important but I feel like I have that. During the week, that’s when I get my reps. I feel like I really get a lot better during practice and all of that,” Lawrence said. “And then the game, that helps a lot too, but I feel like I’ve played enough. I played a few drives and things were going well. It was cool to see guys get their opportunity and get a chance to play.”

NEXT

Who: No. 1 Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) at North Carolina (2-2, 1-0 ACC)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Kenan Stadium (50,500), Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 27