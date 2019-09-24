Jamyest Williams says he gave Gamecocks his all as he departs

USC, Muschamp wish Jamyest Williams well as he transfers What South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said about defensive back Jamyest Williams' decision to transfer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said about defensive back Jamyest Williams' decision to transfer.

South Carolina defensive back Jamyest Williams commented for the first time Tuesday night about leaving the Gamecocks football program.

“Want to say the the last couple years at South Carolina have been great to me through ups and downs putting team before self,” Williams posted on Twitter. “”I gave the Gamecocks nation my all. I wanna thank Coach Muschamp and Coach Trob for all my opportunities and wish them and the players nothing but success in the future. But sometimes change is needed for a person to obtain goals in life for a future that is uncertain therefore have decided to put my name in the College Football Transfer Portal.”

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday during his press conference he wishes Williams nothing but the best in his future.

“He just wants another opportunity, wants a better ... another situation,” USC coach Will Muschamp said of the junior defensive back. “So we support him 100%, loved coaching Jam, and we’re moving forward.”

Williams came to Columbia as one of the first big recruits under Muschamp. He was the No. 76 player in the country in his class and the top rated player in Muschamp’s first full class.

Williams picked USC ahead of Georgia and Oklahoma as part of Carolina’s 2017 signing class. He is from Loganville, Georgia.

Williams has only played four games this season, starting three. That means by leaving the team now, he can still preserve a redshirt. That would give him two seasons at a lower level school or one at a FBS school after sitting out next season — that’s unless he were to leave as a graduate transfer, which would allow him to play right away no matter his destination.