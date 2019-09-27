South Carolina drops uniform combo for night game against Kentucky

South Carolina football is going with a classic look for its night game Saturday against Kentucky.

The Gamecocks will break out the Black Magic throwback look: garnet helmet, Black Magic jersey and white pants against the Wildcats. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium.

The video was shot in Five Points, with fans explaining what USC football means to them.

The Gamecocks are looking to break a five-game losing streak to UK.

Uniform combos from this and last season

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet