College Sports
South Carolina drops uniform combo for night game against Kentucky
South Carolina football is going with a classic look for its night game Saturday against Kentucky.
The Gamecocks will break out the Black Magic throwback look: garnet helmet, Black Magic jersey and white pants against the Wildcats. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. in Williams-Brice Stadium.
The video was shot in Five Points, with fans explaining what USC football means to them.
The Gamecocks are looking to break a five-game losing streak to UK.
Uniform combos from this and last season
▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet
▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet
▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets
▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet
▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet
▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet
▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet
▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet
