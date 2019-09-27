FAU’s Lane Kiffin helped open the door to younger coaches like Charlotte’s Will Healy

The silver-lining for Charlotte 49ers after 52-10 loss against Clemson The journey of Charlotte 49ers as they took on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019, at Clemson University. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The journey of Charlotte 49ers as they took on the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019, at Clemson University.

Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy has been preparing his team to face an opponent coached by a man 10 years his senior, with more than a dozen years head coaching experience in FBS and the NFL.

But the man standing on the opposite sideline Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium is hardly a senior citizen, and he helped open the gates a decade ago for a flood of young coaches such as Healy to take over major college programs.

Healy and the 49ers (2-2) open Conference USA play at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Florida Atlantic (2-2), coached by 44-year-old Lane Kiffin.

“I guess there are some similarities,” Healy said earlier this week, comparing himself to Kiffin. “We’re guys who got big head coaching jobs in our 30s. Of course, his was with the Oakland Raiders.”

At 34, Healy is the third-youngest head coach in the NCAA’s Football Bowl Subdivision. He is among more than a dozen coaches under the age of 40 hired by FBS programs in the last three years; a Division III school hired a 26-year-old as head coach in 2016.

The concept of a young college head coach is not new. Notre Dame University took a chance in 1918 on a 30-year-old named Knute Rockne. That worked out well.

But the trend has increased in recent years, and many schools have a large number of assistants who are in their 20s and 30s.

Some of those young hires have been at college football’s “blue bloods” — 36-year-old Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, and 39-year-old Ryan Day at Ohio State.

Thirteen years ago, however, the trend hadn’t been established when the NFL’s Raiders hired Kiffin, 31 at the time, as head coach — the league’s youngest since the 1940s. Two years later, he became the youngest FBS head coach when he was hired by Tennessee. A year later, at 34, he went to Southern California.

The Trojans fired Kiffin in September 2013 with school athletic officials meeting him at the airport at 4 a.m. to give him the news. Kiffin spent three years as offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama, then took the head coaching job at Florida Atlantic in 2017.

He says he is at peace now, telling the Bleacher Report recently that he is happier.

“I just look at things different now,” he says. “They love that you’re here, and I can go home, take the boat out every day, and catch snook in my backyard.”

Healy says he has met Kiffin several times and enjoys his company.

“He may be my favorite person to follow on Twitter,” Healy says. “He has no filter. It’s a lot of fun.”

There are some differences between the two head coaches. Most of Healy’s assistant coaches are in their 30s. Kiffin’s father, Monte, 79, is a Florida Atlantic assistant. Also on the staff is defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer, who is in his mid 50s.

Spencer was defensive coordinator last season with the 49ers and was popular with Charlotte’s players. Healy said last week that he tried to retain Spencer after replacing Brad Lambert as head coach.

“He’s an exceptional coach, and an even better person,” Healy says. “We had conversations (about Spencer staying). We tried to make it fit, but he had another opportunity.”

The youth movement

Some of the youngest current FBS head coaches:

Sean Lewis (Kent State) … 33

Jake Spavital (Texas State) … 34

Will Healy (Charlotte) … 34

Walt Bell (UMass) … 35

Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma) … 36

Eli Drinkwitz (Appalachian State) … 36

Scouting the game

Details: 3:30 p.m., Jerry Richardson Stadium. The game will air on NFL-TV and on WZGV-AM, 730. It’s the 49ers’ homecoming.

Scouting the Owls: QB Chris Robison leads Conference USA with 10 touchdown passes, nine in the last two games. His favorite targets are Deangelo Antoine, who caught four touchdown passes last week against Wagner; and John Mitchell, who had three touchdown receptions two weeks ago.

Florida Atlantic opened with losses to nationally ranked Ohio State and UCF, then beat Ball State and Wagner.

49ers’ health: LB Jeff Gemmell, who missed the Clemson game with an ankle injury, probably won’t play again Saturday. DE Tyriq Harris and DB Marquavis Gibbs are listed as questionable. No injuries are reported on the offense.

Weather: A mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures around 90 degrees at kickoff.

