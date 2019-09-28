Clemson gets last real chance to impress state’s top basketball prospect

What’s it like to have over 20 scholarship offers? PJ Hall explains Dorman forward PJ Hall, South Carolina’s top player in 2020 class, updates his recruitment on June 21, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dorman forward PJ Hall, South Carolina’s top player in 2020 class, updates his recruitment on June 21, 2019.

Clemson’s long courtship of the state’s top 2020 prospect, 6-foot-9 Dorman forward PJ Hall, is winding down. Hall took two official visits with the Tigers, several unofficial visits, has had multiple school and gym visits from the Tigers, and Tuesday night he had his in home visit with head coach Brad Brownell and staff members. This was the last real chance for the Tigers to convince Hall to stay in state and be that hometown hero for the local university.

“We just kind of hung out and built a better relationship than what we already have,” Hall said. “He (Brownell) brought some packets over to show me what he’s been trying to tell me this whole time. He showed me Aamir Simm’s numbers and Elijah Thomas’s number. He was telling me he knows that I can fit really well in that offense.”

Hall said at this point he has no plans for a return visit to Clemson though it’s always possible he could go back for an unofficial visit for a practice for a football game. Brownell was the only head coach in this week.

Last weekend Hall took his second official visit to Florida. He’s also been to Gainesville several times unofficially to see his sister play for the Gator volleyball team. Florida coach Mike White reinforced his strong desire to have Hall join his program.

“It was very good, I had a good time,” Hall said. “Their coaches the whole time were telling me how much they want me. They really were just trying to show how much interest they truly have in me.”

Hall is taking the next two weeks off from his official visits then he will finish up with Virginia Tech on Oct. 11, Tennessee on Oct. 18 and Georgia Tech on Nov 1. Hall said he had not yet talked with Tech coach Josh Pastner about the NCAA penalties imposed on his program Thursday.

Hall does not plan to make his decision until he has completed his visits.