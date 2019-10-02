College Sports Clemson offers highly rated Washington DC quarterback

Clemson is set at quarterback through the first part of the next decade, but the Tigers must continue to work on the future. With that in mind, Tuesday they offered 2021 QB Caleb Williams (6-foot-1, 209 pounds) of Washington, D.C., one of the nation’s top dual-threat quarterbacks. He’s the third known ’21 quarterback to be offered by Clemson.

Eli Stowers committed to Texas A&M and Drake Maye committed to Alabama. The Tigers hope to have better success with Williams who has had a fondness for the program for several years.

“I’ve been rooting for Clemson since (QB Deshaun) Watson, so I’ve always liked Clemson and wanted the offer, and finally got it,” Williams said. So, it was exciting being able to get that call from coach (Dabo) Swinney.”

Going into his junior season, Williams had passed for 2,931 yards and 26 touchdowns in two seasons at Gonzaga High School according to MaxPreps. He had completed 56% of his passes with 6 interceptions. And last season he rushed for 229 yards and 8 touchdowns.

“I believe I fit in any style,” Williams said. “I don’t have a style of play. I can do everything. I can pass and run when needed so I believe I fit in any style.”

Williams visited Clemson for the Texas A&M game. Last summer he visited Oregon, Penn State, Georgia and Oklahoma among others, and he camped at LSU. He said one of his future visits this season probably will be LSU.

USC also has offered Williams along with Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Penn State, Oregon, Stanford, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.