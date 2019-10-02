Photo Gallery: North Carolina basketball practice | October 2, 2019

North Carolina freshmen Armando Bacot (5), Cole Anthony (2), Anthony Harris (0) and Jeremiah Francis (13) pose with head coach Roy Williams during the Tar Heels’ media day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony meets recording artist J. Cole prior to the Tar Heels’ media day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. J. Cole was attending the Charlotte Hornets training camp held earlier in the day at the Smith Center on Wednesday.
In an unprecedented move by North Carolina’s Roy Williams, freshman players like Cole Anthony were allowed to talk with the media during the Tar Heels’ annual media day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Since 1972 when North Carolina freshmen became eligible to play, they have been prohibited from talking to the media until they had played their first game.
North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony talks with the media during the Tar Heels’ annual media day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina freshman Anthony Harris (0) stretches out across several seats prior to the team photo during the Tar Heels’ media day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) waits for his turn to be interviewed while teammate Garrison Brooks (15) finishes up with his interview during the Tar Heels’ media day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) fields questions during the Tar Heels’ media day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) embraces coach Roy Williams during the Tar Heels’ media day on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Christian Keeling (55), Cole Anthony (2) and Ryan McAdoo (35) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The 2019-2020 Tar Heels line up for a team photo on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Walker Miller (22) works on his shooting form during practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2), Armando Bacot (5) and Caleb Ellis (25) stretch during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with former Tar Heels Joe Wolf, Jeff Lebo, and Eddie Fogler, along with legendary coach Tubby Smith during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) stretches during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina basket team managers ready equipment for practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) stretches during practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) stretches during practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) raises his teammates’ spirits during practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team during practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team during practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Brandon Huffman (42) dunks during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Ryan McAdoo (35) drives to the basket during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Cole Anthony (2) runs the offense during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Steve Robinson directs players during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs Garrison Brooks (15) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams works with Cole Anthony (2) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams work with Justin Pierce (32) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Ryan McAdoo (35) defends Brandon Robinson (4) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams works with Walker Miller (22) during the Tar Heels’ practice on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
