ESPN, Sports Illustrated still projecting Gamecocks to make a bowl

SHARE COPY LINK

The map for South Carolina football to make a bowl this season followed a rocky and harrowing path.

At 2-3, USC needs four more victories. The Gamecocks look to be favored against Vanderbilt and Tennessee. They likely will as well against an Appalachian State team that’s 4-0 and topped the UNC team that upset South Carolina to start the season.

And if the Gamecocks win those three, they still need to beat Florida at home, Texas A&M on the road or one of the pair of remaining top-three teams in Clemson and Georgia.

That is not east. ESPN’s FPI has the Gamecocks projected in the 5-7 range, with a 32.6% chance to beat UF and 25.3 % to beat the Aggies.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And still, the Gamecocks persist in bowl projections.

Two ESPN writers, one insider from Stadium and one from Sports Illustrated still hold fast to South Carolina making a bowl. Projections:

▪ ESPN (Kyle Bongura): Gator Bowl vs. Indiana (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

▪ ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota (Dec. 30, 4 p.m.)

▪ Stadium (Brett McMurphy): Gator Bowl vs. Nebraska (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)

▪ Sports Illustrated: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State (Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m.)

▪ Bleacher Report: Music City Bowl vs. Florida State (Dec. 30, 4 p.m.)

The Gamecocks face Georgia at noon on Oct. 12.