College Sports
ESPN, Sports Illustrated still projecting Gamecocks to make a bowl
The map for South Carolina football to make a bowl this season followed a rocky and harrowing path.
At 2-3, USC needs four more victories. The Gamecocks look to be favored against Vanderbilt and Tennessee. They likely will as well against an Appalachian State team that’s 4-0 and topped the UNC team that upset South Carolina to start the season.
And if the Gamecocks win those three, they still need to beat Florida at home, Texas A&M on the road or one of the pair of remaining top-three teams in Clemson and Georgia.
That is not east. ESPN’s FPI has the Gamecocks projected in the 5-7 range, with a 32.6% chance to beat UF and 25.3 % to beat the Aggies.
And still, the Gamecocks persist in bowl projections.
Two ESPN writers, one insider from Stadium and one from Sports Illustrated still hold fast to South Carolina making a bowl. Projections:
▪ ESPN (Kyle Bongura): Gator Bowl vs. Indiana (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)
▪ ESPN (Mark Schlabach): Music City Bowl vs. Minnesota (Dec. 30, 4 p.m.)
▪ Stadium (Brett McMurphy): Gator Bowl vs. Nebraska (Jan. 2, 7 p.m.)
▪ Sports Illustrated: Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas State (Dec. 31, 3:45 p.m.)
▪ Bleacher Report: Music City Bowl vs. Florida State (Dec. 30, 4 p.m.)
The Gamecocks face Georgia at noon on Oct. 12.
