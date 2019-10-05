Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Georgia Tech | October 5, 2019

North Carolina strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess fires up the team as the Tar Heels wait to enter Bobby Dodd Stadium for their game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s ‘Toe’ Grove (4) picks up 21 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell in the first quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Aaron Crawford (92) pressures Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Don Chapman (13) celebrates with the turnover belt after intercepting Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) looks for running room ahead of Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas (1) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) scores on a 20 yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas (1) to give the Tar Heels a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) scores on a 20 yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas (1) to give the Tar Heels a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) scores on a 20 yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas (1) to give the Tar Heels a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 20 yard pass completion to give the Tar Heels a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (5) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a 20 yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Georgia Tech’s Juanyeh Thomas (1) to give the Tar Heels a 10-0 lead in the second quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Mack Brown fist bumps offensive lineman Williams Barnes (76) after a touchdown in the second quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) picks up 41 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell to set up the Tar Heels’ second touchdown in the second quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) picks up 41 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell to set up the Tar Heels’ second touchdown in the second quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) picks up 41 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell to set up the Tar Heels’ second touchdown in the second quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Beau Corrales (15) scores on a 5 yard pass completions from quarterback Sam Howell to give the Tar Heels a 17-0 lead over Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Mack Brown fist bumps Dazz Newsome (5) after the Tar Heels scored to take a 17-0 lead over Georgia Tech in the second quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell connects with Dyami Brown for a nine yard gain in the third quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Howell passed for 376 yards and two touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Dyami Brown(2) picks up nine yards on a pass from quarterback Sam Howell in the third quarter against Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Chazz Surratt (21) stops Georgia Tech quarterback James Graham (4) after a four yard gain in the third quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech’s David Curry (6) stops North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) after a two yard gain in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Garrett Walston (84) scores on a 16 yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Georgia Tech’s Tariq Carpenter (2) to give the Tar Heels a 31-15 lead in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina Garrett Walston (84) scores on a 16 yard pass completion from quarterback Sam Howell ahead of Georgia Tech’s Tariq Carpenter (2) to give the Tar Heels a 31-15 lead in the fourth quarter on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) breaks open for a 32-yard carry to set up the Tar Heels’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech. Williams rushed for a career high 149 yards in the Tar Heels’ 38-22 victory on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech’s Christian Campbell (10) tries to stop North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) in the fourth quarter. Williams rushed for a career high 149 yards in the Tar Heels’ 38-22 victory on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) rushes for 32 yards to set up the Tar Heels’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech. Williams rushed for a career high 149 yards in the Tar Heels’ 38-22 victory on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) rushes for 32 yards to set up the Tar Heels’ final touchdown in the fourth quarter against Georgia Tech. Williams rushed for a career high 149 yards in the Tar Heels’ 38-22 victory on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Jordan Tucker (74) embraces Sally Brown following the Tar Heels’ 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tomon Fox (12). and Myles Dorn (1) celebrate with D.J. Ford (16) after he intercepted a pass by Georgia Tech Georgia Tech quarterback Tobias Oliver (8) in the fourth quarter n Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins embraces North Carolina coach Mack Brown following the Tar Heels’ 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Michael Carter (8) celebrates with teammates following the Tar Heels’ 38-22 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Georgia Tech students congratulate North Carolina coach Mack Brown as he leaves the field following the Tar Heels’ 38-22 victory on Saturday, October 5, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com