With Clemson facing criticism after close call vs. UNC, Dabo brings back ‘ROY’ bus

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney parked the “ROY bus,” or “rest of y’all bus” following the Tigers’ dominant performance against Alabama in last year’s national title game.

After Clemson had a close call against North Carolina on Sept. 28, holding on for a 21-20 victory, he spent the bye week getting it out of storage, figuratively of course.

Clemson faced some criticism for its close call against the Tar Heels and dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in both the AP and Coaches Poll. Several analysts dropped Clemson from their top four, including ESPN’s Paul Finebaum.

With doubt creeping in from some analysts, Swinney, who is one of the best motivators in college football, used the criticism as an opportunity to play the underdog role.

“I had the open week, so I went out to the shed this week, and I took the tarp off the ROY bus. Just took it off,” Swinney said. “I thought we were off the ROY bus for a while. I just took it off. Pumped the tires back up, gave it a bath. Ran down there to the $5 oil change, propped up the seats a little bit. We’re back on the ROY bus, man. Here we go.”

Who: Florida State (3-2, 2-1 ACC) at No. 2 Clemson (5-0, 3-0)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium (80,500), Clemson, S.C.

TV: ABC

Line: Clemson by 26