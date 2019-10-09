South Carolina, Clemson commits and Dutch Fork’s Hyatt among Mr. Football finalists

SHARE COPY LINK

South Carolina football commit Luke Doty is among the seven finalists for this year’s South Carolina Mr. Football award.

The announcement was made on Sports Talk radio show on Wednesday night.

The other finalists are Dutch Fork’s Jalin Hyatt, Saluda’s Noah Bell, Chapman’s Mikele Colasurdo, Byrnes’ running Rajee Harris, Laurens running back Duane Martin and Clemson commit and Daniel’s Tyler Venables.

The Mr. Football winner will be announced at halftime of the Touchstone Energy North-South game Dec. 14. Mr. Football is an honor given to the top public school high school football player in the state and based on performance on and off the field.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Doty is a four-star prospect and ranked by 247Sports as No. 2 prospect in the state. He has thrown for 1,076 yards and rushed for 245 yards and 16 total touchdowns this season.

Hyatt is a Tennessee commit and holds several Dutch Fork records. Venables is the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Dakereon Joyner and Zacch Pickens, the last two Mr. Football winners, were South Carolina commits. Dutch Fork’s Matthew Colburn is the last Midlands player named Mr. Football when he won in 2014.