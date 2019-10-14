College Sports

Game time, TV channel set for South Carolina-Tennessee clash

South Carolina football will face Tennessee at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, in a game that will be televised by SEC Network.

Those details were announced Monday by the USC. The game will be played at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) first face Florida this Saturday at noon (ESPN) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. USC just defeated then-No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in Athens.

Tennessee (2-4, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 20-10 over Mississippi State. The Volunteers are at Alabama this weekend.

The Gamecocks are 3-0 against the Vols under Will Muschamp, a streak that began with an upset of a No. 18 Butch Jones team. That had snapped a three-game skid for South Carolina in the series.

USC has only won three times at Tennessee, in 2017, 2011 and 2005. The Gamecocks have never topped 24 points in Knoxville and never scored more than 16 in a victory.

SEC KICKOFF TIMES (OCT. 26)

South Carolina at Tennessee — 4 p.m. on SEC Network

Mississippi State at Texas A&M — Noon, SEC Network

Auburn at LSU — 3:30 p.m. CBS

Arkansas at Alabama — 7 p.m. on ESPN

Missouri at Kentucky — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

SOUTH CAROLINA 2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 — North Carolina 24, South Carolina 20

Sept. 7 — South Carolina 72, Charleston Southern 10

Sept. 14 — Alabama 47, South Carolina 23

Sept. 21 — Missouri 34, South Carolina 14

Sept. 28 — South Carolina 24, Kentucky 7

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — South Carolina 20, Georgia 17

Oct. 19 — Florida at South Carolina, noon, ESPN

Oct. 26 — South Carolina at Tennessee, TBD

Nov. 2 — Vanderbilt at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 9 — Appalachian State at South Carolina, TBD

Nov. 16 — South Carolina at Texas A&M, TBD

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBD

