Will Muschamp gives the latest on Ryan Hilinski’s injury status

The question had been lingering since a Georgia defensive lineman flew into the side of South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s knee.

It was sprained, the staff said, and he was on track to play against Florida as of Sunday.

On Tuesday, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp gave the latest.

“Ryan practiced today,” Muschamp said. “Think he’ll be ready for Saturday.

Muschamp did say that Hilinski wore a brace. Backup Dakereon Joyner is focused fully on QB and not taking receiver reps at the moment.

Teammates Chavis Dawkins and Ernest Jones said Hilinski was practicing on Tuesday and doing well.

“He looked real good today at practice,” running back Tavien Feaster said. “He got a little banged up, but he’s ready for another one.”

Who: South Carolina vs. Florida

When: noon Saturday, Oct. 19

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium

TV: ESPN

Line: Florida by 6