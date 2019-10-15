Think USC is excited about Professor Muschamp? You should see latest promotion

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s only crazy if it doesn’t work, and so far, Will Muschamp’s glasses have very much worked.

The look South Carolina football’s coach debuted during the Gamecocks’ night game against Kentucky and kept up vs. Georgia will reappear in at least one way this Saturday against Florida — USC will be handling out “Professor Muschamp” glasses to students prior to kickoff.

Muschamp’s explanation for why he first started wearing the specs against the Wildcats was simple — he’s getting old.

“You know what? I’m getting old and I can’t read, especially at night,” Muschamp said at the time. “It’s been a (crappy) fall. I got more gray hair than I ever had. My wife doesn’t like to hang around losers. I’ve been losing. It ain’t been good.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

With a 24-7 win, though, there was fan enthusiasm to see them again for a noon kickoff against Georgia, and Muschamp joked that his wife might pick out some new frames, though nothing like Georgia’s kicker and noted glasses-wearer Rodrigo Blankenship wore.

“Had to put my ego on the shelf on these,” Muschamp said before the Georgia game. “But my wife is going to buy me a different pair she said.”

Sure enough though, he wore them early this past Saturday before eventually taking them off in the 20-17 double overtime upset over the No. 3 Bulldogs. Soon, parody Twitter accounts started popping up and references to “Professor William Muschamp” started making the rounds on social media.

No word on whether or not Muschamp will wear the glasses for another noon kickoff against Florida, but he did wear them to start his weekly Tuesday press conference, and he urged fans to show up early and be loud for the game against the No. 9 Gators.

About the promotion, it’s “just fun,” USC marketing leader Eric Nichols said via Twitter.