ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit sends praise South Carolina’s way after UGA upset

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s sons might be playing ball at Clemson, but that’s not stopping him from throwing some praise South Carolina’s way.

The former Ohio State quarterback included the Gamecocks in multiple top 5 lists coming off the weekend after USC upended No. 3 Georgia on the road in double overtime. The 20-17 win was South Carolina’s first against a top-5 team since 2013.

That got South Carolina a spot as Herbstreit’s top team of the week.

Along with that, he also credited Will Muschamp as his top coach of the week.

That wasn’t the only respect Muschamp got as he was also named the Bobby Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the upset that moved USC to 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in the SEC.

Muschamp played that off when asked about it Tuesday.

“I credit our staff and our players,” Muschamp said. “That’s the bottom line. As a head coach you get way too much credit when there’s a big win. There’s a lot of people that obviously contributed to that game and, and I really appreciate all of them.”

Herbstreit couldn’t quite make it a clean sweep of top spots, but he named Gamecocks corner Israel Mukuamu as his second-best player of the week behind Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb.

Mukuamu made 11 tackles and intercepted three passes, one which he took back for a score. He picked up multiple awards for the performance, including Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week, Bronko Nagurski Trophy National Defensive Player of the Week and FBS National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.