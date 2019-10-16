College Sports

Clemson baseball releases schedule for 2020 season

Clemson head coach Monte Lee (18) and South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston meet with the Umpires. South Carolina faced Clemson in a baseball game at Fluor Field in Greenville Saturday, March 2, 2019 GWINN DAVIS / FOR THE STATE
Clemson head coach Monte Lee (18) and South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston meet with the Umpires. South Carolina faced Clemson in a baseball game at Fluor Field in Greenville Saturday, March 2, 2019 GWINN DAVIS / FOR THE STATE GWINN DAVIS GWINN DAVIS

Clemson baseball released its schedule for the 2020 season on Wednesday, a slate that features 34 homes game and 29 games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament in 2019.

The Tigers will open the year with a three-game series against Liberty at Doug Kingsmore Stadium from Feb. 14-16.

The rivalry series with South Carolina will be renewed a couple of weeks later with the three-game series being held Feb. 28-March 1. Game 1 will be Friday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at Founders Park in Columbia. The neutral site matchup will take place Saturday, Feb. 29 at Segra Park in Columbia, the home of the Columbia Fireflies. A game time will be announced at a later date. Game 3 of the rivalry will be held Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson opens ACC play when it hosts Boston College March 6-8.

Other ACC home series include: Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, N.C. State and Florida State.

The Tigers will play road ACC series at Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Louisville, Duke and Miami.

Other highlights on the schedule include a trip to Coastal Carolina on March 17, hosting Coastal Carolina on March 24, a neutral site game against College of Charleston at Segra Park in Columbia on March 31, a game at Georgia on April 7 and hosting Georgia on April 21.

The ACC Tournament will be held May 19-24 in Charlotte, with the NCAA Tournament beginning May 29.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

2-14 Fri Liberty Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-15 Sat Liberty Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

2-16 Sun Liberty Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

2-18 Tue The Citadel Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-19 Wed Furman Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-21 Fri Stony Brook Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-22 Sat Stony Brook Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m.

2-23 Sun Stony Brook Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

2-25 Tue East Tennessee State Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

2-28 Fri at South Carolina Columbia, S.C. 7 p.m.

2-29 Sat South Carolina ©Columbia, S.C. TBA

3-1 Sun South Carolina Clemson, S.C. 2 p.m.

3-4 Wed College of Charleston Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

3-6 Fri * Boston College Clemson, S.C. 4 p.m.

3-7 Sat * Boston College Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m.

3-8 Sun * Boston College Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

3-10 Tue Presbyterian College Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

3-11 Wed Winthrop Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

3-13 Fri * at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 6 p.m.

3-14 Sat * at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 4 p.m.

3-15 Sun * at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. 1 p.m.

3-17 Tue at Coastal Carolina Conway, S.C. 6 p.m.

3-20 Fri * at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. 6 p.m.

3-21 Sat * at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. 3 p.m.

3-22 Sun * at Notre Dame Notre Dame, Ind. 1 p.m.

3-24 Tue Coastal Carolina Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

3-27 Fri * Georgia Tech Clemson, S.C. 7 p.m.

3-28 Sat * Georgia Tech Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m.

3-29 Sun * Georgia Tech Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

3-31 Tue College of Charleston @Columbia, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-3 Fri * Pittsburgh Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-4 Sat * Pittsburgh Clemson, S.C. 5 p.m.

4-5 Sun * Pittsburgh Clemson, S.C. Noon

4-7 Tue at Georgia Athens, Ga. 6 p.m.

4-10 Fri * at Louisville Louisville, Ky. 6 p.m.

4-11 Sat * at Louisville Louisville, Ky. 1 p.m.

4-12 Sun * at Louisville Louisville, Ky. 1 p.m.

4-14 Tue at Furman ^Greenville, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-17 Fri * at Duke Durham, N.C. 6 p.m.

4-18 Sat * at Duke Durham, N.C. 1 p.m.

4-19 Sun * at Duke Durham, N.C. 1 p.m.

4-21 Tue Georgia Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-24 Fri * NC State Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

4-25 Sat * NC State Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m.

4-26 Sun * NC State Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

5-2 Sat William & Mary Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

5-2 Sat William & Mary Clemson, S.C. 5 p.m.

5-3 Sun William & Mary Clemson, S.C. 1 p.m.

5-6 Wed Charleston Southern Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

5-8 Fri * at Miami (Fla.) Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m.

5-9 Sat * at Miami (Fla.) Coral Gables, Fla. 7 p.m.

5-10 Sun * at Miami (Fla.) Coral Gables, Fla. 1 p.m.

5-12 Tue at The Citadel Charleston, S.C. 7 p.m.

5-14 Thu * Florida State Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

5-15 Fri * Florida State Clemson, S.C. 6 p.m.

5-16 Sat * Florida State Clemson, S.C. 3 p.m

  Comments  