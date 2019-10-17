South Carolina unveils uniform combination for Florida game

South Carolina defensive lineman Keir Thomas makes a tackle against Vanderbilt. dmclemore@thestate.com

As South Carolina football goes for another top-10 upset this Saturday against No. 9 Florida at Williams-Brice Stadium, the Gamecocks will sport white pants and helmets with black jerseys.

It’s the second home game this season in which USC will not wear the “Black Magic” throwback combination.

Last season, the Gamecocks let a 17-point lead slip away in Gainesville, missing a chance for the most impressive win of the season. A banged-up defense ran out of gas as the Gators went on to a 10-win season. USC has lost three of the past four in the series and five of the past nine.

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp got his first head coaching opportunity at Florida.

Kickoff is set for noon on ESPN. USC is a 6-point underdog and is attempting to upset another top-10 opponent after beating No. 3 UGA last week. The Gators are 6-1 and coming off their first loss, a shootout with No. 2 LSU. The Gamecocks are 3-3 and hoping freshman QB Ryan Hilinski can play after suffering a knee injury.

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2019

▪ Georgia: garnet pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Missouri: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Alabama: garnet pants, garnet jersey, white helmet

▪ Charleston Southern: white pants, black throwback jersey, garnet helmet

▪ North Carolina: white pants, white jerseys, white helmets

UNIFORM COMBOS FROM 2018

▪ Virginia: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Akron: garnet pants, black jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Clemson: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Florida: black pants, white jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Ole Miss: black pants, white jersey, black helmet

▪ Tennessee: black pants, black jersey, black helmet

▪ Texas A&M: black pants, black jersey, white helmet

▪ Missouri: garnet pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Kentucky: garnet pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Vanderbilt: white pants, white jersey, white helmet

▪ Georgia: black pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet

▪ Coastal Carolina: white pants, garnet jersey, garnet helmet