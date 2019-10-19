Gameday Guide: Clemson vs. Louisville TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will continue play in the 2019 season when it travels to face Louisville on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. Here is what you need to know about the game:

What channel is the Clemson-Louisville game on?

Who: No. 3 Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) at Louisville (4-2, 2-1)

Kickoff time: Noon Saturday

Watch on TV: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Allison Williams)

Where: Cardinal Stadium (60,800); Louisville, Kentucky

Series history: Clemson leads 5-0.

Last meeting: Clemson won 77-16 at Death Valley on Nov. 3, 2018

Live stream: WatchESPN

Radio: 1400 AM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: N/A

Weather: Mostly sunny, with the high in the low 70s.

What’s at stake

1. With a win, Clemson will move to 7-0 to open a season for only the eighth time in school history.

2. The Tigers can earn their 10th consecutive road win and improve to 22-1 in their last 23 road games.

3. Clemson can win a 16th consecutive ACC regular season game for the second time in school history with a victory.

The teams, by the numbers





CU UL Points/Game 39.2 37.3 Opp. Points/Game 12.3 31.5 Yds. Rushing/Game 238.8 227.7 Opp. Yds Rush/Game 104.5 174.2 Yds. Pass/Game 258.2 261.3 Opp. Yds. Pass/Game 150.3 264.8 Avg. Yds./Game 497 489 Opp. Total Yds/Game 254.8 439

Clemson players to watch

1. Clemson running back Travis Etienne burst onto the scene in his last trip to Louisville, rushing six times for 98 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. Etienne had an up-and-down start to the 2019 season but was impressive last week against Florida State. Look for that to continue this weekend.

2. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons led Clemson in tackles last season and has taken his game to another level this year. Simmons leads the Tigers in tackles with 46, tackles for loss with eight and sacks with four.

3. Tigers junior receiver Amari Rodgers has been relatively quiet the past couple of weeks after exploding against Syracuse in Week 4. Look for that to change against a Louisville pass defense that is allowing 265 passing yards per game and has surrendered 15 passing touchdowns.

Louisville players to watch

1. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney described Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham as “Houdini” this week because of his ability to make something out of nothing. Cunningham was banged up last week at Wake Forest but is expected to start. He is a dual-threat quarterback who could give the Tigers problems.

2. Running back Javian Hawkins is one of the best in the ACC. The redshirt freshman is averaging 104 yards per game on the ground.

3. Linebacker Rodjay Burns leads Louisville in tackles for loss with six and is tied for the team lead in sacks with two. The junior will try to help slow down a Clemson offense that was dominant last week.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice, Taisun Phommachanh)

RB - Travis Etienne (Lyn-J Dixon, Darien Rencher)

WR - Tee Higgins (Joseph Ngata, Cornell Powell)

WR - Justyn Ross (Frank Ladson Jr., T.J. Chase)

WR - Amari Rodgers (Diondre Overton, Will Swinney)

TE - J.C. Chalk (Luke Price or Davis Allen or Jaelyn Lay)

LT - Jackson Carman (Jordan McFadden)

LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)

C - Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)

RG - Gage Cervenka (Will Putnam)

RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves)

DEFENSE

DE - Logan Rudolph or Justin Foster (K.J. Henry)

DT - Tyler Davis or Jordan Williams (Xavier Kelly)

DT - Nyles Pinckney (Darnell Jefferies, Ruke Orhorhoro)

DE - Xavier Thomas or Logan Rudolph (Justin Mascoll)

SLB - Isaiah Simmons (Mike Jones Jr.)

MLB - James Skalski (Jake Venables, Kane Patterson)

WLB - Chad Smith (Baylon Spector, Keith Maguire)

CB - Derion Kendrick (Sheridan Jones, LeAnthony Williams)

SS - K’Von Wallace (Denzel Johnson)

FS - Tanner Muse (Nolan Turner)

CB - A.J. Terrell (Mario Goodrich, Andrew Booth Jr.)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki, Jonathan Weitz)

P - Will Spiers (Steven Sawicki or Aidan Swanson)

KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)

LS - Patrick Phibbs (Jack Maddox)

H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)

PR - Derion Kendrick or Amari Rodgers

KOR - Joseph Ngata and Cornell Powell