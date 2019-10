College Sports Watch Kaden Keatts’ dance moves during Primetime with the Pack October 18, 2019 11:11 PM

Watch as Kaden Keatts, youngest son of NC State coach Kevin Keatts, dances his way onto the floor during team introductions during Primetime with the Pack at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, October 18, 2019.