South Carolina still waiting for answers from SEC on officiating concerns

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp meticulously laid out his Saturday afternoon and Sunday. The point of doing it was to make clear he is no longer thinking about the cluster of missed calls that hurt his team during its loss Florida.

But he did say Gamecocks athletic director Ray Tanner is still speaking with the league.

“I know that coach Tanner has been tirelessly working for us and getting some answers about what occurred on Saturday. And, and I know he’s representing us in the first class manner, and he’s obviously very upset, as a lot of us are with some occurrences on Saturday afternoon. So we’re still working through that.”

Muschamp said he texted with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, and the league is still going through its review process. Muschamp had not heard from the SEC since Sunday and was asked if expects to head back.

“Well I would hope so,” Muschamp said.

Asked if the SEC had any comment, a spokesman sent this general statement:

“As a routine function of the SEC officiating program, game video is reviewed weekly in the Conference Office. Feedback on any issues discovered during this review are identified confidentially to the involved program and is appropriately addressed at that time.”

The most notable pair of questionable officiating moments came on a 75-yard touchdown run that tied it 17-17. There appeared to be a missed false start from the Gators right tackle. And on the same play, corner Israel Mukuamu was blocked well downfield with the receiver holding a handful of jersey.

Later in the game, the Gators scored a touchdown on a pick play where an offensive player appears to start blocking a defender well before the pass was completed. That is acceptable when the pass is caught behind the line, but not ahead of it.

Muschamp was also incensed by the way in which his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was assessed. In the moments after the game, he told the media that the referee called it far away from him instead of dropping the flag “on my feet,” and then called the action “gutless.”