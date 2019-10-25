College Sports
Three Gamecock commits, Midlands player and coaches named Palmetto Champions football team
Three South Carolina commits, one Midlands player and two coaches were named to the Palmetto Champions All-Star Football team released Friday.
Future Gamecock Luke Doty was named Class 4A Lower State Back of the Year while Conway defensive lineman Tokna Heminway was 5A Upper Lineman of the Year. Abbeville’s Trai Jones was Class 2A Upper State Lineman of Year.
Doty helped the Seahawks to the Region 6-4A title on Thursday night and is a finalist for SC Mr. Football. 247Sports ranks him as No. 2 prospect in the state and he has thrown for 1,408 with 23 total TDs entering Thursday’s game against Wilson.
Hemingway has 60 tackles and four sacks this season.
Locally, Gilbert quarterback Jy Tolen was Class 3A Lower State Back of the Year while AC Flora’s Dustin Curtis was named Class 4A Lower State Coach of the Year. Camden’s Brian Rimpf was 3A Upper State Coach of the Year.
Tolen has thrown for 2,623 yards and 28 TDs for the No. 3-ranked Indians.
In his first season as head coach at Flora, Curtis has the Falcons at 8-0 and No. 3 in Class 4A. It is the second straight year a Flora coach has won the award. Collin Drafts won it last year before leaving for a job at Nease (Fla.).
Rimpf has Camden at 7-1 record and in the Top 10 all season in Class 3A.
Members of the Palmetto Champions team will be honored at a banquet Dec. 5 at Seawells in Columbia. At the banquet, a A Back, Lineman, Specialty Team Player, and Coach of the Year will be announced.
Palmetto Champions All-Star Football Team
Class 5A
Upper State Co-Backs of Year: Rahjai Harris, Byrnes and Duane Martin, Laurens
Upper State Lineman of Year: Joshua Byrd, Byrnes
Lower State Back of Year: Mason Garcia, Carolina Forest
Lower State Lineman of Year: Tonka Hemingway, Conway
Specialist of Year: Henry Bishop, Spartanburg
Upper State Coach of Year: Chris Liner, Laurens
Lower State Coach of Year: Jason Winstead, Goose Creek
Class 4A
Upper State Back of Year: Tyler Venables Daniel
Upper State Lineman of Year: Will Boggs, York
Lower State Back of Year: Luke Doty, Myrtle Beach
Lower State Lineman of Year: Quamil Spells, Myrtle Beach
Specialist of Year: Wilson Garand, Wren
Upper State Coach of Year: Ray Gould, Travelers Rest
Lower State Coach of Year: Dustin Curtis, AC Flora
Class 3A
Upper State Back of Year: Mikele Colasurdo, Chapman
Upper State Lineman of Year: Quay Evans, Chester
Lower State Back of Year: Jy Tolen, Gilbert
Lower State Lineman of Year: Xavier McIver, Cheraw
Specialist of Year: Bailey Files, Edisto
Upper State Coach of Year: Brian Rimpf, Camden
Lower State Coach of Year: Jason Allen, Aynor
Class 2A
Upper State Back of Year: Demetric Hardin, Lewisville
Upper State Lineman of Year: Trai Jones, Abbeville
Lower State Back of Year: DeShawn Watson, Barnwell
Lower State Lineman of Year: Briggs Kearse, Barnwell
Specialist of Year: Dylan Beauford, Abbeville
Upper State Coach of Year: Todd Shigley, Andrew Jackson
Lower State Coach of Year: Dwayne Garrick, Barnwell
Class A
Upper State Back of Year: Dawson Glenn, Dixie
Upper State Lineman of Year: Shane Amerson, Lamar
Lower State Back of Year: Antonio McKnight, C.E. Murray
Lower State Lineman of Year: Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill
Specialist of Year: Dillon Benenhaley, Cross
Upper State Coach of Year: Willie Fox, Wagener Salley
Lower State Coach of Year: Brian Smith, C E Murray
