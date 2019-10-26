Injuries lead to lineup changes as Duke prepares to face UNC

Virginia wide receiver Hasise Dubois (8) goes up for a pass as Duke cornerback Josh Blackwell (31) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. AP

The beating Duke absorbed at Virginia last week wasn’t limited to the scoreboard.

Three Blue Devils who started in that 48-14 loss suffered injuries that will keep them out of the lineup when Duke plays at rival North Carolina on Saturday.

Cornerback Josh Blackwell, linebacker Brandon Hill and left guard Zach Baker are all unavailable as the Blue Devils (4-3, 2-2) meet the Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium.

Redshirt freshman Maurice McIntyre will replace Baker at left guard, marking the first time Duke’s had a different starting line combination in a game this season. In the previous seven games, Baker joined left tackle Casey Holman, center Jack Wohlabaugh, right guard Rakavius Chambers and right tackle Jacob Monk as the starting five up front.

McIntyre has some playing experience, seeing action in 19 snaps over two games last season to maintain his right to take a redshirt season according to NCAA rules. This season, he’s played in all seven games with 165 snaps logged.

A redshirt sophomore who has started all seven games for Duke this season, Blackwell has 18 tackles with four pass breakups.

Duke plans to shuffle its defensive secondary, moving safety Michael Carter to cornerback and starting freshman Jalen Alexander at safety. Freshman cornerback Tony Davis could also see action. Playing after Blackwell was injured, Alexander intercepted a pass in the second half against Virginia last Saturday.

Redshirt freshman Shaka Heyward will replace redshirt junior Brandon Hill at linebacker. Hill is second on the team with 50 tackles, trailing only linebacker Koby Quansah (66 tackles). Hill has 4.5 tackles for losses this season.

Heyward has 18 tackles in mostly reserve duty this season. He started the season opener in place of Hill, recording nine tackles in a 42-3 loss to Alabama. Hill has started Duke’s last six games.

The Blue Devils will get a starting player back as junior defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo is available to play against UNC. Tangelo started four of Duke’s first five games this season prior to sitting out the loss at Virginia.