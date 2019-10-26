Clemson trounces Boston College as Tigers improve to 8-0

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said leading up to this week’s game against Boston College that he liked the position the Tigers were in, despite Clemson dropping in the polls after each of its previous three games.

“We’re that horse that’s kind of waiting right back there and then all of a sudden we start making our gains when it really matters,” Scott said. “We get into that championship phase.”

Clemson certainly made some gains Saturday night, putting together its most dominant performance of the season as the Tigers trounced Boston College 59-7 on Homecoming night at Death Valley.

The Tigers led 38-7 at the half and controlled the game from the opening snap. Clemson improves to 8-0 (6-0) with the victory. Boston College falls to 4-4 (2-3) with the loss.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had his most efficient game of the season, connecting on 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns. Lawrence, who entered the game with eight interceptions, did not turn the ball over while leading the Tigers to scores on seven of the eight drives he was in the game for.

Lawrence connected with Diondre Overton for a pair of touchdowns and also hooked up with Amari Rodgers for a score. Overton had a career game, catching three passes for 119 yards. All three of his receptions went for touchdowns as he also caught a touchdown pass from backup quarterback Chase Brice.

Tigers running back Travis Etienne had 16 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns, while Logan Rudolph returned a fumble 39 yards for a touchdown during the third quarter.

Clemson’s defense held Boston College in check the entire night as the Eagles managed only 177 yards of offense. Eagles star running back A.J. Dillon had 19 carries for 76 yards and Boston College’s only touchdown of the game.

NEXT

Who: Wofford at Clemson

When: 4 pm Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Memorial Stadium

TV: ACC Network