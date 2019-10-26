College Sports

Injury update on pair of Gamecocks football starters who didn’t finish Tennessee game

South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones (53) is seen during the North Carolina game in Charlotte on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team finished its 41-21 loss to Tennessee without a pair of starters.

But coach Will Muschamp said neither injury was that serious.

Muschamp said linebacker Ernest Jones hit his elbow and had tingling in his hand. Tackle Sadarius Hutcherson tweaked an ankle, but the coach believed neither would be long-term injuries.

Hutcherson has started at left tackle all season after starting at guard last week. Ernest Jones worked his way into the starting lineup this season and came in leading the Gamecocks in tackles.

Gamecocks QB Ryan Hilinski was also spotted holding a towel on his face. Muschamp said he expected Hilinski to be fine.

