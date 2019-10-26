Tennessee football uses 3 players at QB early against South Carolina

South Carolina football will be facing a bit of a mystery in Saturday’s SEC East showdown against Tennessee.

The Volunteers announced they would start redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout. The California product has 10 career pass attempts.

Starter Brian Maurer is out after concussions in consecutive weeks.

Vols leading receiver Jauan Jennings ended up taking the first snap at QB, with Shrout quickly entering the game.

Jarrett Guarantano, who has more than 22 starts under his belt, came into the game on the Vols’ third drive.

Shrout has 23 yards on three completions in 10 attempts this season. Guarantano has 911 yards, eight scores and four interceptions this season.

Shrout was a three-star prospect out of Santa Clarita, California and threw for 3,064 yards and 27 touchdowns as a high school senior.

The Vols come in at 2-5.