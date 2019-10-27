Venables has key goal as Clemson defense dominates, makes statement: Sustain it

Brent Venables loves challenges.

Maybe that’s why he was excited, respectful and insightful all in one postgame interview session following a 59-7 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

The Clemson defensive coordinator has been able to see his defense prepare against various styles of offense this month, from spread offenses with different focuses of Florida State and Louisville to Boston College’s physical run game.

Clemson, which replaced six of its seven starters up front from last year, has dominated all three with varying schemes and a mindset that’s impressed the veteran Venables.

“Guys are growing up and getting better and improving,” said Venables, whose team ranks in the top 5 nationally in scoring defense and total defense. “That’s what we needed to have happen. You have to have a certain level of flexibility on defense.”

Saturday, the Tigers held an Eagles rushing attack that ranks among the top 10 nationally to 92 rushing yards, and 2.0 yards per play.

“On defense, they have elite personnel everywhere,” BC coach Steve Addazio said.

BC’s offense had not been held under 400 yards all season until Clemson allowed just 177.

“Coming into this game, we knew it would be a physical matchup and I think we brought it tonight,” said defensive end Logan Rudolph, who scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery. “We showed how physical and dominant we can be and if we continue to do so we’ll be successful.”

Venables felt especially good about his team after Friday’s extensive, 50-play walk-through.

“You just felt really good,” Venables said. “You think, wow, man, surely it’s not going to be this easy.”

He didn’t feel that way earlier in the week, when linebackers Chad Smith, James Skalski, Jake Venables and Baylon Spector were all hobbled with injuries in practice. He also wasn’t sure if his young unit up front was physically ready using a four-man front without defense end starter Xavier Thomas (concussion).

“Coach (Dabo Swinney) had to talk me off the ledge a couple days, ‘I don’t know if we can do it this week coach,’” Venables said. “They did a good job of getting themselves ready to play.”

BC had scored 30 or more points in five of their first seven games, but converted two of their 15 third downs and reached the end zone once.

“I just think our guys mentally really accepted the challenge and for the most part played really good,” Venables said. “It helps when your offense is playing like that too.”

Venbales said it’s a thin line of patting his defense on the back but at the same time making sure they don’t get complacent with their success. However, he couldn’t help but rave about their discipline, humility, appreciation and respect for the opponent.

“I want to see it sustained,” Venables said. “That’ll be the challenge because now everybody will try to anoint you or you want have to worry about this week or whatever. That couldn’t be further from the truth. You’ve got to respect the game.”