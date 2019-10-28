ACC Power Rankings: Against UNC, Duke’s David Cutcliffe was playing to win the game

Duke played to win and lost.

That’s how it goes. Sometimes, the other team makes a play and you lose. But in the immortal words of Herm Edwards, Duke played “to win the game.”

That’s how Duke’s trip to North Carolina was decided, not by David Cutcliffe’s play call on first-and-goal from the UNC 3 with 18 seconds left.

The Duke coach has been criticized for the “jump pass” call, which had running back Deon Jackson, after taking a handoff, attempt to throw to tight end Noah Gray.

It’s a variation of an old Urban Meyer play, popularized by quarterback Tim Tebow at Florida. If it’s a better throw by Jackson, then Gray scores the game-winner and Cutcliffe is a genius. Bet you that play worked every time in practice. Problem is, there’s no pressure in practice. Pressure bursts pipes, or in this case, Duke’s division title hopes.

The only issue with the play call was the formation. With two upbacks, quarterback Quentin Harris in the pistol and Jackson behind him, the formation screamed: “We’re about to run a trick play!”

UNC had four defenders between Jackson and Gray and linebacker Chazz Surratt was the one to make an incredibly athletic play to come down with the interception.

If Surratt, who jumped early thinking the pass would go high, doesn’t adjust and make the catch, the teams likely go to overtime and are probably still playing.

The takeaway from the game shouldn’t be, “Oh, Cut’s an old fool,” rather the way both coaches went against convention to try to win the game. Cutcliffe could have taken a knee to set up a field goal. No, really, an NFL coach did that on Sunday. Instead, Cutcliffe went for the win.

It was the same decision Mack Brown made against Clemson on Sept. 28. You’ve got to make one play, from 3 yards, to win the game. Who wouldn’t take that?

Speaking of Brown, he apparently left all of his cares at Texas. He got out of coaching in 2013 and then apparently went to work for YOLO and ESPN. Brown’s turned into your retired grandpa, the one with a clock in the kitchen with scrambled numbers at the bottom and the question “Who gives a you-know-what?” at the top.

Brown was up three points and had the ball on Duke’s 13 with 3:44 left. Instead of kicking a field goal on fourth down, Brown played for the win. That was an Edwards’ approved fourth-down conversion. Then Duke’s Trevon McSwain made a great play to force a fumble to set up the dramatic final drive.

It happens, players make plays. It’s not just a Blackstreet lyric. And in the Coastal Division, one play can make a big difference.

According to ESPN producer Bryan Ives, 32 games involving Coastal teams have been decided by one possession this season, including seven of UNC’s eight games. There’s no reason to expect UNC’s next two games, against Virginia and Pittsburgh, to be any different.

On with the “Only* ACC Power Rankings That Matter:”

1. Clemson

Record: 8-0, 6-0 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 1

Last game: beat Boston College, 59-7

Next game: vs. Wofford (Saturday)

The Tigers’ defense has given up nine touchdowns in six league games.

2. Wake Forest

Record: 6-1, 2-1 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 2

Last game: beat Florida State, 22-20 (Oct. 19)

Next game: vs. N.C. State (Saturday)

Context-free stat that doesn’t make much sense: Under Dave Clawson, Wake’s 0-7 after an open date.

3. Louisville

Record: 5-3, 3-2 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 5

Last game: won at Virginia, 28-21

Next game: at Miami (Nov. 9)

They have already engraved the “Scott” on the ACC coach of the year trophy. They just need to add the “Satterfield.”

4. Virginia

Record: 5-3, 3-2 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 3

Last game: lost at Louisville, 28-21

Next game: at UNC (Saturday)

Critical targeting penalty on linebacker Jordan Mack cost the Wahoos at Louisville and perhaps the division title.

5. Virginia Tech

Record: 5-2, 2-2 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 7

Last game: beat UNC, 43-41 (Oct. 19)

Next game: at Notre Dame (Saturday)

Hey, Siri, which Coastal team actually “controls its own destiny?”

6. UNC

Record: 4-4, 3-2 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 7

Last game: beat Duke, 20-17

Next game: vs. Virginia (Saturday)

Still alive in the Coastal but can’t lose either of the next two.

7. Florida State

Record: 4-4, 3-3 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 5

Last game: beat Syracuse, 35-17

Next game: vs. Miami (Saturday)

The Seminoles are going to recognize the quality of Miami’s offensive line.

8. Miami

Record: 4-4, 2-3 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 11

Last game: won at Pittsburgh, 16-12

Next game: at Florida State (Saturday)

Whatever you expect from Miami, you’ll get the opposite.

9. Pittsburgh

Record: 5-3, 2-2 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 4

Last game: lost to Miami, 16-12

Next game: at Georgia Tech (Saturday)

Defense wins championships but you still need to score some.

10. Duke

Record: 4-4, 2-3 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 7

Last game: lost at UNC, 20-17

Next game: at Notre Dame (Nov. 9)

Week off and then need to find two wins from a Notre Dame-Syracuse-Wake Forest-Miami finish to get back to a bowl game. Outlook: cloudy with a chance of Bitcoin Bowl.

11. Boston College

Record: 4-4, 2-3 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 7

Last game: lost at Clemson, 59-7

Next game: at Syracuse (Saturday)

The Eagles would like to pay the Orange back for last year’s lopsided home loss.

12. N.C. State

Record: 4-3, 1-2 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 12

Last game: lost at Boston College, 45-24 (Oct. 19)

Next game: at Wake Forest (Saturday)

The Wolfpack is 1-7 in Winston-Salem since 2003.

13. Georgia Tech

Record: 2-5, 1-3 ACC

Last week: No. 13

Last game: won at Miami, 28-21 (Oct. 19)

Next game: vs. Pittsburgh (Saturday)

Geoff Collins spent the off week trying convince his players Pittsburgh is really in the state of Florida (the Jackets are 2-0 vs. Sunshine State teams).

14. Syracuse

Record: 3-5, 0-4 ACC

Previous ranking: No. 14

Last game: lost at Florida State, 35-17

Next game: vs. Boston College (Saturday)

From 6-2 to 0-8 in the ACC? It’s a real possibility for the Orange.