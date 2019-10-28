Clemson-NC State kickoff time, TV details set

The kickoff time for Clemson’s ACC matchup at N.C. State has been set.

The Tigers will face N.C. State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will take place on Nov. 9.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0) will host Wofford (5-2, 4-1) this week before traveling to face the Wolfpack.

N.C. State is 4-3 (1-2) and will play at Wake Forest this week before hosting Clemson.

ACC game times for Nov. 9

Saturday, Nov. 9

Florida State at Boston College, Noon, ACCN

Georgia Tech at Virginia, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Louisville at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ACCN – network designation after the games of Nov. 2

Clemson at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Open Dates: Syracuse, North Carolina, Pitt

Clemson’s 2019 football schedule

Aug. 29 — Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

Sept. 7 — Clemson 24, Texas A&M 10

Sept. 14 — Clemson 41, Syracuse 6

Sept. 21 — Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Sept. 28 — Clemson 21, North Carolina 20

Oct. 5 — Bye

Oct. 12 — Clemson 45, Florida State 14

Oct. 19 — Clemson 45, Louisville 10

Oct. 26 — Clemson 59, Boston College 7

Nov. 2 — Wofford at Clemson, 4 p.m., ACCN

Nov. 9 — Clemson at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Nov. 16 — Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 23 — Bye

Nov. 30 — Clemson at South Carolina, TBA